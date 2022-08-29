$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
S Navigation/Camera/Bluetooth
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- Listing ID: 9059242
- Stock #: 6674
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MG6JN181203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,954 KM
Vehicle Description
*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING
AVAILABLE
AVAILABLE, - Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control
and More. *CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED*
$0 down financing as low as @5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the
market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided
with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues
during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC.
0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month.
All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product
availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS
PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE,
NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS
AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE
SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE
CONTACT DEALER.
Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes
GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350
AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
