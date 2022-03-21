$23,888+ tax & licensing
905-290-1319
2018 Nissan NV200
Cargo Vam Bluetooth/All Power
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$23,888
- Listing ID: 8802293
- Stock #: 6593
- VIN: 3N6CM0KNXJK693036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,319 KM
Vehicle Description
1888-856-3052* S Bluetooth, 4 Cylinder,
Automatic, Cargo Van,
All Power, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available.
OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating,
all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more. Visible damage at rear. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2019 2020
2017 Work Van, Cargo Van Dodge RAM C/V Ford Transit Sprinter Van. Price
plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special
sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.
Vehicle Features
