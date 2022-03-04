2018 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 2 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468802

8468802 Stock #: 281384AP

281384AP VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW281384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,253 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.