2018 Nissan Qashqai

72,253 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468802
  • Stock #: 281384AP
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW281384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,253 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

