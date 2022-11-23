2018 Nissan Qashqai

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

9442653 Stock #: 11655F

11655F VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW257322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Fold Flat Seats

