2018 Nissan Rogue

115,080 KM

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / Sunroof/ Moonroof / Blind Spot / Dual Climate / Push Start

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD / Sunroof/ Moonroof / Blind Spot / Dual Climate / Push Start

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

115,080KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC766355

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,080 KM

SV AWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Moonroof | Push Start | Keyless Entry | Dual Climate Control | Blind Spot | Reverse Camera | Steering Buttons | Voice Command | Bluetooth Connectivity | Telescopic Steering | Drive Mode Select | **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2019 2020 2017 Nissan Juke Nissan Qashqai Murano Pathfinder Honda HRV CR-V Toyota Rav4 CH-R Subaru Forester Crosstrek Kia Sportage Sorento Seltos Hyundai Santa Fe Venue Mazda CX-5 CX-9 . Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit website for details.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Nissan Rogue