2018 Nissan Rogue

120,543 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
S AWD / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats / Cruise Control

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
120,543KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV5JC725833

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7361
  • Mileage 120,543 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Text: 289-203-9541
2018 Nissan Rogue