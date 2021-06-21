Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

57,837 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

NO ACCIDENTS I REAR CAM I CARPLAY I HEATED SEATS I BLUETOOTH

2018 Nissan Rogue

NO ACCIDENTS I REAR CAM I CARPLAY I HEATED SEATS I BLUETOOTH

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,837KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7508409
  • Stock #: 10315
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7JC738661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10315
  • Mileage 57,837 KM

Vehicle Description

-


Tabangi Motors is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5. A face covering is required during your visit. Maximum 2 persons per appointment. Thank you!


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment 


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

