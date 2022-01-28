Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

73,181 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Meadowvale Ford

1-888-833-5968

S

Location

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,181KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8160040
  • Stock #: PU8336
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9JC724813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PU8336
  • Mileage 73,181 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

