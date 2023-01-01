2018 Nissan Sentra

$17,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 6 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10141170

10141170 Stock #: 6972

6972 VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY247170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6972

Mileage 122,641 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Sunroof Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.