2018 Nissan Sentra
SV w/Navigation Sunroof/Alloys/Camera
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
122,641KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10141170
- Stock #: 6972
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY247170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
