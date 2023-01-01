2018 Nissan Sentra

Sale $12,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10349766

10349766 Stock #: N8599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.