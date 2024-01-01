$32,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
Carplay Bose Navigation Panoramic Roof
2018 Porsche Macan
Carplay Bose Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,883KM
VIN WP1AA2A50JLB06521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15712A
- Mileage 95,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Bose Audio, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
While Porsche is most associated with high performance sports cars, it is slowly being closely linked to high performance, luxury SUV's with extremely high capabilities. This 2018 Porsche Macan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The smaller of the two SUV's and still fresh to the car scene, this Porsche Macan is simply outstanding in all views. Excellent acceleration, outstanding on road handling, and a lavish interior with decadent options and luxurious surfaces. It is easily the top pick among performance SUV's and this is all due to that historic badge, and the quality fit and finish to the interior and drive-train.This SUV has 95,883 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2018 Porsche Macan