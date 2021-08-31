Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

32,802 KM

$59,968

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

32,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8013393
  • Stock #: B11328
  • VIN: WP1AA2A59JLB11328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B11328
  • Mileage 32,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package Plus, Metallic Paint, Sideblades in Exterior Colour, Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss), Fuel Filler Cap w/ Aluminium Look Finish, Wheel Centres with Full-Coloured Porsche Crest, Lane Change Assist, Smoker Package, Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Head Restraints. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

