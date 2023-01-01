$98,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Panamera
TURBO Red Interior Navigation Panoramic Roof Burmester
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$98,995
+ taxes & licensing
115,594KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030416
- Stock #: 12346A
- VIN: WP0AF2A79JL141739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Beautiful both inside and out, this 2018 Porsche Panamera is the ultimate embodiment of a four door coupe GT with plenty of power and poise. This 2018 Porsche Panamera is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Skeptics learned how to love the four door variation of the historic 911. This 2018 Porsche Panamera further solidifies this sedan's status as an honorable Porsche worthy of the vaunted performance badge. This Porsche Panamera is simply superlative to all other GT sedans in every single way. From the lush and comfortable interior, to the striking body and even the powerful and fuel sipping engines that bring this performance sedan to life the very instant you depress the accelerator pedal.This sedan has 115,594 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 -inc: aluminum block and cylinder heads engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Rear Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Quad Bucket Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Power Spoiler
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
3.36 Axle Ratio
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 -inc: aluminum block and cylinder heads
