Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

48,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box -Ltd Avail-

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box -Ltd Avail-

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 11105797
  2. 11105797
  3. 11105797
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,100KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2JS255420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 2 Door 4x4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 2 Door 4x4 49,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box -Ltd Avail- for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box -Ltd Avail- 48,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 140,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500