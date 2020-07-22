Menu
2018 RAM 1500

49,111 KM

Details Description

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box -Ltd Avail-

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box -Ltd Avail-

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651808
  • Stock #: 201868A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2JS273435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201868A
  • Mileage 49,111 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Fully Certified. *NO ACCIDENTS* WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

