2018 RAM 1500

107,855 KM

Details Description Features

$43,777

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

107,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8282544
  • Stock #: 213336A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MM4JS335679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,855 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
230 Amp Alternator
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Winter Front Grille Cover
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Locking Lug Nuts
Sport Group
800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
GVWR: 3
3.0L Diesel Badge
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
Maximum Duty Engine Cooling
Quick Order Package 27L Sport
SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)(DISC)
152 kgs (6/950 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Polished Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

