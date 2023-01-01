$32,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9449592

9449592 Stock #: 11075A2

11075A2 VIN: 1C6RR6MT5JS278393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11075A2

Mileage 94,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Sentry Key Immobilizer Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Hard Tonneau cover Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Tip Start Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Active grille shutters LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronically Controlled Throttle Next Generation Engine Controller 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 712.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

