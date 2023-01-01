Menu
2018 RAM 1500

172,246 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie*Mechanic Special*AS-IS*

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie*Mechanic Special*AS-IS*

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9474417
  • Stock #: 221917A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM2JS309211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 221917A (AS-IS)
  • Mileage 172,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanic Special, You CERTIFY! YOU SAVE!! We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would sell these vehicles through other channels but now you have this unique opportunity to grab these vehicles first and save!!! WE SELL TO EVERYONE! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for All make and models used Car and Trucks Serving,Ontario,Toronto,Mississauga,Oakville,Hamilton,Niagara,Kingston,Oshawa,Ajax, Markham, Brampton, Barrie, Vaughan, Parry Sound, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Northern Ontario! We have nearly 1000 new and used vehicles available to choose from. Peel Chrysler in Mississauga Ontario serves and delivers to buyers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Mississauga, Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stoufville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197 This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.' Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
230 Amp Alternator
Maximum Duty Engine Cooling
Winter Front Grille Cover
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Monotone Paint Application
800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
GVWR: 3
3.0L Diesel Badge
Quick Order Package 28H Laramie
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
Leather-Faced Front Vented 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)(DISC)
152 kgs (6/950 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4'' Display

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

