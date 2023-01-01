$24,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie*Mechanic Special*AS-IS*
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$24,500
- Listing ID: 9474417
- Stock #: 221917A (AS-IS)
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM2JS309211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 172,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Mechanic Special, You CERTIFY! YOU SAVE!! We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to put in a little effort and SAVE BIG$$$!!! Previously we would sell these vehicles through other channels but now you have this unique opportunity to grab these vehicles first and save!!! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.' Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
Vehicle Features
