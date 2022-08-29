$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-221-6608
2018 RAM 2500
2018 RAM 2500
LONGHORN
Location
The Humberview Group
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
866-221-6608
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9197008
- Stock #: 114508P
- VIN: 3C6UR5GL0JG114508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 114508P
- Mileage 84,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9