2018 RAM 2500

84,235 KM

$CALL

$CALL

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

LONGHORN

2018 RAM 2500

LONGHORN

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

84,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197008
  • Stock #: 114508P
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL0JG114508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 114508P
  • Mileage 84,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

