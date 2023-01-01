2018 Subaru Forester

$26,878 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9611740

9611740 Stock #: 230499A

230499A VIN: JF2SJEWC2JH581218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # 230499A

Mileage 69,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.