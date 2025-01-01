Menu
<p data-start=90 data-end=175><strong data-start=90 data-end=173>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech Manual w/ Recaro Seats 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=177 data-end=466>A true driver’s car – this <strong data-start=204 data-end=234>2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech</strong> with <strong data-start=240 data-end=255>146,135 kms</strong> and a <strong data-start=262 data-end=293>6-speed manual transmission</strong> delivers pure performance, sharp handling, and all-weather capability. Equipped with <strong data-start=379 data-end=409>factory Recaro sport seats</strong>, this WRX stands out as the ultimate enthusiast sedan.</p><p data-start=468 data-end=1040>✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Boxer Engine – powerful, responsive & iconic Subaru sound<br data-start=545 data-end=548 />✅ 6-Speed Manual – engaging and performance-focused<br data-start=599 data-end=602 />✅ Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – exceptional grip in all conditions<br data-start=668 data-end=671 />✅ Sport-Tech Package – top-tier tech & comfort<br data-start=717 data-end=720 />✅ Factory Recaro Heated Sport Seats – premium support & sporty feel<br data-start=787 data-end=790 />✅ Power Sunroof<br data-start=805 data-end=808 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=843 data-end=846 />✅ Harman Kardon Premium Sound System<br data-start=882 data-end=885 />✅ Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Apple/Android Compatibility<br data-start=946 data-end=949 />✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=984 data-end=987 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Aggressive WRX Styling</p><p data-start=1042 data-end=1241>The 2018 WRX Sport-Tech is known for <strong data-start=1079 data-end=1164>its rally-inspired performance, everyday practicality, and unmatched AWD handling</strong> – perfect for enthusiasts who want excitement without sacrificing comfort.</p><p data-start=1243 data-end=1320>💰 <strong data-start=1246 data-end=1318>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1322 data-end=1384>📍 <strong data-start=1325 data-end=1338>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1322 data-end=1384><strong data-start=1325 data-end=1338>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2018 Subaru WRX

146,135 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN JF1VA1K63J9814981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SW1881
  • Mileage 146,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2018 Subaru WRX