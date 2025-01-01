$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Manual
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SW1881
- Mileage 146,135 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech Manual w/ Recaro Seats 🔥
A true driver’s car – this 2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech with 146,135 kms and a 6-speed manual transmission delivers pure performance, sharp handling, and all-weather capability. Equipped with factory Recaro sport seats, this WRX stands out as the ultimate enthusiast sedan.
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Boxer Engine – powerful, responsive & iconic Subaru sound
✅ 6-Speed Manual – engaging and performance-focused
✅ Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive – exceptional grip in all conditions
✅ Sport-Tech Package – top-tier tech & comfort
✅ Factory Recaro Heated Sport Seats – premium support & sporty feel
✅ Power Sunroof
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
✅ Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Apple/Android Compatibility
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Aggressive WRX Styling
The 2018 WRX Sport-Tech is known for its rally-inspired performance, everyday practicality, and unmatched AWD handling – perfect for enthusiasts who want excitement without sacrificing comfort.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
M&L Autos
905-439-7689