Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

62,121 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport Manual

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 6045828
  2. 6045828
  3. 6045828
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045828
  • Stock #: 202528A
  • VIN: JF1VA1D65J9839569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 202528A
  • Mileage 62,121 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! *NO ACCIDENTS* WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 91,019 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 319,000 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 120,146 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory