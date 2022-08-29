Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

101,898 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9279706
  2. 9279706
  3. 9279706
  4. 9279706
  5. 9279706
  6. 9279706
  7. 9279706
  8. 9279706
  9. 9279706
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9279706
  • Stock #: H010109T
  • VIN: JF1VA1A6XJ9839443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Toyota Tundra S...
 16,144 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 51,497 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 70,018 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory