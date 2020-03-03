2018 Tesla Model 3

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
+ taxes & licensing
#pluginwithpeel *NO ACCIDENTS*Finished in Obsidian Black on Jet Black Premium Interior and equipped with ultra rare ''Gun Powder'' performance alloy wheels. This performance state-of-the-art pure electric Long Range vehicle shows as new and comes elegantly equipped including: ENHANCED AUTOPILOT: - Navigate on Autopilot (inc MAD MAX MODE) - Summon (Driverless control from your Phone!) - 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use - 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view - Autosteer and Adaptive Cruise Control - Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic - Autonomous Self Parking (Reverse and Parallel Parking) ULTRA PREMIUM PACKAGE: - 12-way power adjustable heated front seats - Heated Rear Seats - Premium Vegan Leather - Premium Alcantara Trim - Premium Immersive audio (14 Speakers, Subwoofer, 2 Amps, Complete Immersive Sound) - Maps Navigation with live traffic visualization - Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic (Including: ''I'm Feeling Lucky'' and ''I'm Feeling Hungry'') - In-Car Internet Browser - In-Car internet streaming - LED fog lamps - Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones - Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection (stunning ''copper'' color when wet) - Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors - Music and media over Bluetooth - Multi custom driver profiles OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE: - Premium Performance ''Gun Powder'' Alloy Wheels (Rare off Menu) - Carbon Fiber Center Console finish - Premium CERAMIC Window Tint treatment (lifetime warranty) - 15-inch ultra high definition touchscreen display - Dual Zone Climate Control (ventless) - 4G LTE and WiFi Connectivity - Voice Activated Controls - Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance - Preconditioning Function - World-wide Control, Convenience Monitoring Via the Tesla APP - Enroute Supercharging Battery Conditioning - DOG Mode (leave your dog in your Tesla Safely) - JOE Mode (Softens all sounds and lighting for little-ones on board) - CAMP Mode (Maintains airflow, temperature, interior lighting, play music, and power devices) - ToyBox APP Suite including ''Beach Buggy Racing'' ''Stardew Valley'' - NETFLIX YouTube video streaming - Spotify, Slacker, and TuneIn streaming FULL SELF DRIVING PACKAGE W/ ENHANCED SUMMON): - Ready to be activated - Reduced pricing for activation (per Tesla) Acceleration: sub 4.0 seconds. SAVE $350-$450 per month in fuel costs! For the average Canadian who drives 24,000 to 30,000 kms/year at an average cost of $1.15/per liter. This takes into consideration the cost to charge at home off peak. PLUS, NEVER deal with an oil change, tune up, or engine light again! Electric cars have 10 times less moving parts and cost 80-95% less to maintain than a comparable gas or diesel car. ENJOY TESLA MOBILE SERVICE: up to 80% of all repairs and maintenance can now be completed in your driveway or parking lot at work! Imagine sipping coffee in your pajamas at home watching your car get serviced in your own driveway! Single charge range: 538km aprox. (Range varies based on driving style) Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing Supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes. Now even faster with new V3 Supercharging for charge times of less than 12 minutes!!! Enjoy Green Plate Privileges including solo HOV Lane travel. Join the Plug-In Movement! Enjoy incredible fuel savings, virtually eliminate service costs, VIP Parking/Travel, Free Charging, all with mindfulness to the environment. Vehicle shows as NEW, is Available for Immediate Delivery. Schedule a viewing at our VIP Indoor EV Showroom. We have dozens Plug-In Vehicles for you to browse! WARRANTY DETAILS Balance of 4 year / 80,000km comprehensive warranty and 8 year / 192,000 km warranty on battery and motor valid till 2026. WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Tesla, Inc. is the sole provider of ''Supercharging'' ''Connectivity and reserves the right to adjust the programs.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6