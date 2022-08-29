Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

38,595 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

XLE

XLE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9232426
  • Stock #: 31459L
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR034663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31459L
  • Mileage 38,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

