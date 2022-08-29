$26,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
38,595KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232426
- Stock #: 31459L
- VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR034663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
