Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

70,129 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE MOONROOF|ALLOYS|REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE MOONROOF|ALLOYS|REAR CAM

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,129KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10616307
  • Stock #: K1557
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK9JU007601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!............

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Price Canada

2014 Infiniti Q70 3....
 116,286 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey C...
 113,335 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 45 Komf...
 59,518 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Price Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

Call Dealer

647-824-XXXX

(click to show)

647-824-3439

Quick Links
Directions Inventory