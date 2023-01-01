2018 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 1 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10616307

10616307 Stock #: K1557

K1557 VIN: 4T1B21HK9JU007601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,129 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Sunroof Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.