2018 Toyota Camry
XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
Used
105,532KM
VIN 4T1B61HK9JU642518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7331
- Mileage 105,532 KM
Vehicle Description
XSE * FULLY LOADED | Red Leather | Panoramic Sunroof | Moonroof | Push Start | Alloys | Blind Spot | JBL Premium Sound | Dual Climate | Configurable Gauges | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping | Forward Safety | Power Seat | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2019 2016 2020 Toyota Corolla Honda Accord Civic Lexus ES IS Acura TLX ILX Audi A5 A6 Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Optima K5 Forte Subaru Legacy Nissan Altima Maxima Ford Taurus Fusion Chevrolet Malibu Cruze Mazda 3 Mazda6 GT TOURING. model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
