XSE * FULLY LOADED

2018 Toyota Camry

105,532 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,532KM
VIN 4T1B61HK9JU642518

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7331
  • Mileage 105,532 KM

Vehicle Description

XSE * FULLY LOADED | Red Leather | Panoramic Sunroof | Moonroof | Push Start | Alloys | Blind Spot | JBL Premium Sound | Dual Climate | Configurable Gauges | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping | Forward Safety | Power Seat | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2019 2016 2020 Toyota Corolla Honda Accord Civic Lexus ES IS Acura TLX ILX Audi A5 A6 Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Optima K5 Forte Subaru Legacy Nissan Altima Maxima Ford Taurus Fusion Chevrolet Malibu Cruze Mazda 3 Mazda6 GT TOURING. model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

2018 Toyota Camry XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR
2018 Toyota Camry XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR 105,532 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Toyota Camry