Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span><strong>2018 Toyota Camry SE</strong></span> Comes with backup camera, bluetooth, am/fm stereo, cruise control, apple carplay, heated seats, remote trunk release and many more features.  HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2018 Toyota Camry

146,056 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11790708
  2. 11790708
  3. 11790708
  4. 11790708
  5. 11790708
  6. 11790708
  7. 11790708
  8. 11790708
  9. 11790708
  10. 11790708
  11. 11790708
  12. 11790708
  13. 11790708
  14. 11790708
  15. 11790708
  16. 11790708
  17. 11790708
  18. 11790708
  19. 11790708
  20. 11790708
  21. 11790708
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,056KM
VIN 4T1B11HK1JU655985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,056 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 Toyota Camry SE

Comes with backup camera, bluetooth, am/fm stereo, cruise control, apple carplay, heated seats, remote trunk release and many more features. 

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 32,954 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 61,113 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD 69,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry