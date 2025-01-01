Menu
2018 Toyota Camry SE

The 2018 Toyota Camry SE blends sporty design with everyday comfort, powered by a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. It features sport-tuned suspension, alloy wheels, leather-trimmed steering wheel, backup camera, and Bluetooth® connectivity—perfect for style, performance, and efficiency in one sleek sedan.

2018 Toyota Camry

141,850 KM

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

13080064

2018 Toyota Camry

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,850KM
VIN 4T1B11HK2JU018622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 018622
  • Mileage 141,850 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 Toyota Camry SE

The 2018 Toyota Camry SE blends sporty design with everyday comfort, powered by a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. It features sport-tuned suspension, alloy wheels, leather-trimmed steering wheel, backup camera, and Bluetooth® connectivity—perfect for style, performance, and efficiency in one sleek sedan.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Special financing price:$20,888*

Cash Price: $22,388*

HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Driver Monitoring

2018 Toyota Camry