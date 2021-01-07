+ taxes & licensing
Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657
2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2018 Toyota Camry SE with 62,000km. This 4 Cylinder mid size sedan is equipped with a Power Sunroof, Leather Trim Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Apple Car Play, Push Start, Built in Wireless Charger, 18" Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, and much more. This vehicle is 100% clean title, no police reported accidents, no accident estimates/claims, and an Ontario vehicle in absolute mint condition from inside and out.
FINANCE ISSUES? NO WORRIES WE FINANCE EVERYONE! NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? NEWCOMER? STUDENT VISA? NO PROBLEM!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval.
For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying. We also offer GAP, Rim Protection, and several Extended Warranties for you to choose from for all types of vehicles. Up to 5 Years 160,000km! Certification, Carfax Report, 1 Year Powertrain Warranty, and Detailing available for $599. Vehicle is sold un-certified. Looking to trade in your vehicle? We’ll pay top dollar.
To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624. Khushi Auto Sales is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper.
