Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

62,533 KM

Details Description Features

$22,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,399

+ taxes & licensing

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE|Sunroof|NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

SE|Sunroof|NO ACCIDENT

Location

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

  1. 6519102
  2. 6519102
  3. 6519102
  4. 6519102
  5. 6519102
  6. 6519102
  7. 6519102
  8. 6519102
  9. 6519102
  10. 6519102
  11. 6519102
  12. 6519102
  13. 6519102
  14. 6519102
  15. 6519102
  16. 6519102
  17. 6519102
  18. 6519102
  19. 6519102
  20. 6519102
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,399

+ taxes & licensing

62,533KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6519102
  • Stock #: 2753
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK6JU040543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2753
  • Mileage 62,533 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Camry SE with 62,000km. This 4 Cylinder mid size sedan is equipped with a Power Sunroof, Leather Trim Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Apple Car Play, Push Start, Built in Wireless Charger, 18" Alloy Wheels, Tinted Windows, and much more. This vehicle is 100% clean title, no police reported accidents, no accident estimates/claims, and an Ontario vehicle in absolute mint condition from inside and out. 

FINANCE ISSUES? NO WORRIES WE FINANCE EVERYONE! NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? NEWCOMER? STUDENT VISA? NO PROBLEM!! APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TOMORROW! ON SPOT FINANCING! ZERO DOWN 4.59% FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C!! Loan Terms can be 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, or 96 months. We work with all types of lending institutions to get you the fastest and best possible approval.


For your peace of mind we allow you to get any of our vehicles inspected by your mechanic prior to buying. We also offer GAP, Rim Protection, and several Extended Warranties for you to choose from for all types of vehicles. Up to 5 Years 160,000km! Certification, Carfax Report, 1 Year Powertrain Warranty, and Detailing available for $599. Vehicle is sold un-certified. Looking to trade in your vehicle? We’ll pay top dollar.


To view our full online inventory, visit www.khushiauto.ca. For vehicle information, contact us at sales@khushiauto.ca or to get in touch with our team faster call at 905-460-9624. Khushi Auto Sales is a family run business that has been proudly serving our customers for over 10 years with an outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction. Specializing in providing quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices for every budget, We approach each and every transaction in a friendly, personalized, no pressure way, ensuring absolute satisfaction is attained by our customers. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. We are committed to providing the highest level of customer care. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers, most of our customers are repeat and referral. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. To us, you are not just a number, but an important aspect of our business that will ensure that we grow and prosper. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,556 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 33...
 166,093 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 49,958 KM
$16,399 + tax & lic

Email Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

Khushi Auto Sales Inc.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Call Dealer

905-460-XXXX

(click to show)

Sales: 905-460-9624 or Muksat: 647-740-5657

Alternate Numbers
416-704-9165
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory