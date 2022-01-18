2018 Toyota Camry

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140342

8140342 Stock #: APR10277

APR10277 VIN: 4T1B61HK4JU001810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,776 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.