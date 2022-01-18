$34,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | DUAL MOONROOF
Location
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
46,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8140342
- Stock #: APR10277
- VIN: 4T1B61HK4JU001810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,776 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a Super White exterior that is completed with a Red leather interior, balanced on a set of 19 alloy wheels.
Underneath the hood, you will find a fuel-rewarding 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to see features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, power front seats, driver power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated front seats, push-button start, Bluetooth, and so much more.
Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE for yourself!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
