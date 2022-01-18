Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

46,776 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | DUAL MOONROOF

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | DUAL MOONROOF

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140342
  • Stock #: APR10277
  • VIN: 4T1B61HK4JU001810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,776 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Toyota Camry is impossible to ignore, with details that will get you noticed, and admired. The best memories are made when you embrace the unexpected.

Finished in a Super White exterior that is completed with a Red leather interior, balanced on a set of 19 alloy wheels.
Underneath the hood, you will find a fuel-rewarding 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.

Step into the interior and you will be impressed to see features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, power front seats, driver power lumbar support, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated front seats, push-button start, Bluetooth, and so much more.


Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE for yourself!






Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-XXXX

877-879-0091

