2018 Toyota Camry

129,800 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
SE

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

129,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9823207
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK6JU121770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA COROLLA SE

Comes with bluetooth, backup camera, am/fm stereo, cruise control, remote trunk release and many more features. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*





Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C





We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.





Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!





Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!





At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship
with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as
being like YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

