$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
Camera/Sunroof/Heated Seats/Alloys
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
163,641KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10344282
- Stock #: 7030
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC085175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7030
- Mileage 163,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Safety
Side Airbags
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7