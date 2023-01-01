2018 Toyota Corolla

$17,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 6 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10344282

10344282 Stock #: 7030

7030 VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC085175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7030

Mileage 163,641 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Safety Side Airbags Exterior Sunroof Additional Features Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.