2018 Toyota Corolla

$20,998+ tax & licensing
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
LE Toytoa Safety Sense Auto/Bluetooth/Camera
Location
82,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10516011
- Stock #: 7069
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC042648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags
