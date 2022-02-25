$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
22,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8384610
- Stock #: 60888AP
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC060888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,670 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
