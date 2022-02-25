Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

22,670 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

LE

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8384610
  • Stock #: 60888AP
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC060888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

