2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE Leather Blindspot Sunroof Navigation
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
66,183KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10162437
- Stock #: 12708
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH7JS526622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2018 Toyota Highlander is a well rounded SUV that provides comfort, practicality, safety and style, for a very affordable price. This 2018 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 66,183 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Sensor, Laser Cruise, Forward Crash Sensor, Windshield Wiper Deicer, Tri Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Quad Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper deicer
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering...
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
