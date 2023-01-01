Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

139,563 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH4JS549517

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 139,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-XXXX

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2018 Toyota Highlander