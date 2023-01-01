$28,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Camera/Lane Departure/Alloys/Bluetooth
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
56,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10065486
- Stock #: 6957
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV5JW435711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,023 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
