2018 Toyota RAV4

56,023 KM

Details Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Camera/Lane Departure/Alloys/Bluetooth

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

56,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10065486
  • Stock #: 6957
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV5JW435711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6957
  • Mileage 56,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
