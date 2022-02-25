$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
90,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8448123
- Stock #: 517872AP
- VIN: 2T3WFREV1JW517872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4