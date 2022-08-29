$24,998+ tax & licensing
905-290-1319
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE Camera/Bluetoth/Heated Seats
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$24,998
- Listing ID: 9038638
- Stock #: 6662
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV6JW476140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,278 KM
Vehicle Description
LE / Collision Detection / Lane Departure / Backup
Camera / Bluetooth / Heated Seats / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control
CARFAX, CARPROOF VERIFIED Available
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2017
201452016 Toyota Venza Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX
Acura
RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD
EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see
our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more
details. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
