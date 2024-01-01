$31,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBLE CAB SR5 TRD SPORT
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14229-T
- Mileage 178,761 KM
Vehicle Description
No Reported Accidents, Proud Personal Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax First Page Will Attached To These Ad Pictures.
Quality, Value Durability & Reliability For Years To Come, Double Cab Well Optioned TRD Sport Such As 4WD, 3.5 Litre Engine, 6.2Ft Box, Bed Lined & Bi Fold Aluminum Tonneau Cover, TRD Sport Wheels Surrounded By Good Rubber, Backup Assist, Trailing Package, Smart Key & Push Start & Great Off Road Capabilities As Well.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
