2018 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>No Reported Accidents, Proud Personal Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax First Page Will Attached To These Ad Pictures.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Quality, Value Durability & Reliability For Years To Come,  Double Cab Well Optioned TRD Sport  Such As 4WD, 3.5 Litre Engine, 6.2Ft Box, Bed Lined & Bi Fold Aluminum Tonneau Cover, TRD Sport Wheels Surrounded By Good Rubber, Backup Assist, Trailing Package, Smart Key & Push Start & Great Off Road Capabilities As Well.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

178,761 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5 TRD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5 TRD SPORT

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1729876632
  2. 1729876744
  3. 1729876772
  4. 1729876772
  5. 1729876794
  6. 1729876792
  7. 1729876792
  8. 1729876822
  9. 1729876825
  10. 1729876823
  11. 1729876828
  12. 1729876825
  13. 1729876827
  14. 1729876827
  15. 1729876862
  16. 1729876860
  17. 1729876859
  18. 1729876857
  19. 1729876860
  20. 1729876864
  21. 1729876858
  22. 1729876864
  23. 1729876858
  24. 1729876885
  25. 1729876887
  26. 1729876886
  27. 1729876911
  28. 1729876943
  29. 1729876949
  30. 1729876952
  31. 1729876952
  32. 1729876952
  33. 1729876941
  34. 1729876946
  35. 1729876945
  36. 1729876943
  37. 1729876984
  38. 1729876978
  39. 1729876981
  40. 1729876984
  41. 1729876984
  42. 1729876985
  43. 1729876984
  44. 1729877016
  45. 1729877015
  46. 1729877017
  47. 1729877016
  48. 1729877011
  49. 1729877013
  50. 1729877011
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,761KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN6JX150200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14229-T
  • Mileage 178,761 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents, Proud Personal Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Carfax First Page Will Attached To These Ad Pictures.

Quality, Value Durability & Reliability For Years To Come,  Double Cab Well Optioned TRD Sport  Such As 4WD, 3.5 Litre Engine, 6.2Ft Box, Bed Lined & Bi Fold Aluminum Tonneau Cover, TRD Sport Wheels Surrounded By Good Rubber, Backup Assist, Trailing Package, Smart Key & Push Start & Great Off Road Capabilities As Well.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 6.2L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 6.2L 221,533 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE With Leather for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE With Leather 153,040 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 3.6 R LIMITED TECH PACKAGE( TRADE-IN SPECIAL ) for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Subaru Outback 3.6 R LIMITED TECH PACKAGE( TRADE-IN SPECIAL ) 142,350 KM SOLD

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma