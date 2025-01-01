$35,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
4X4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$35,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 Fully Loaded | 245,000 KM | Warranty & Financing Available!
This Tundra Limited CrewMax is in exceptional condition, maintained exclusively at Toyota by professional technicians — major service just completed!
A powerful, luxury-grade truck that’s ready to work or play.
5.7L i-Force V8 Engine – legendary Toyota power & reliability
CrewMax Edition – spacious cabin with premium comfort
Heated Leather Seats & Power Sunroof
Custom Tesla-Style Touchscreen Display (OEM screen available)
Navigation | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Premium Sound System
Towing Package | Alloy Wheels | Running Boards
Fully serviced only through Toyota – all records available
Flexible Financing Options – all credit types welcome
Warranty Available – drive with complete confidence
📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!
🌟 Price: $35,950 + tax & licence
Mileage: 245,000 KM
Condition: Excellent | Fully Serviced | Major Service Completed
