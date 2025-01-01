Menu
<h3 data-start=182 data-end=254>🛻 <strong data-start=189 data-end=254>2018 Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax – $35,950 + Tax & Licence!</strong></h3><p data-start=256 data-end=559>💪 <strong data-start=259 data-end=322>Fully Loaded | 245,000 KM | Warranty & Financing Available!</strong><br data-start=322 data-end=325 />This <strong data-start=330 data-end=356>Tundra Limited CrewMax</strong> is in <strong data-start=363 data-end=388>exceptional condition</strong>, maintained exclusively at <strong data-start=416 data-end=454>Toyota by professional technicians</strong> — <strong data-start=457 data-end=490>major service just completed!</strong><br data-start=490 data-end=493 />A <strong data-start=495 data-end=527>powerful, luxury-grade truck</strong> that’s ready to work or play.</p><hr data-start=561 data-end=564 /><h4 data-start=566 data-end=600>🔹 <strong data-start=574 data-end=600>Highlights & Features:</strong></h4><ul data-start=601 data-end=1045><li data-start=601 data-end=670><p data-start=603 data-end=670><strong data-start=603 data-end=629>5.7L i-Force V8 Engine</strong> – legendary Toyota power & reliability</p></li><li data-start=671 data-end=732><p data-start=673 data-end=732><strong data-start=673 data-end=692>CrewMax Edition</strong> – spacious cabin with premium comfort</p></li><li data-start=733 data-end=781><p data-start=735 data-end=781><strong data-start=735 data-end=759>Heated Leather Seats</strong> & <strong data-start=762 data-end=779>Power Sunroof</strong></p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=853><p data-start=784 data-end=853><strong data-start=784 data-end=826>Custom Tesla-Style Touchscreen Display</strong> <em data-start=827 data-end=851>(OEM screen available)</em></p></li><li data-start=854 data-end=923><p data-start=856 data-end=923><strong data-start=856 data-end=921>Navigation | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Premium Sound System</strong></p></li><li data-start=924 data-end=978><p data-start=926 data-end=978><strong data-start=926 data-end=976>Towing Package | Alloy Wheels | Running Boards</strong></p></li><li data-start=979 data-end=1045><p data-start=981 data-end=1045><strong data-start=981 data-end=1043>Fully serviced only through Toyota – all records available</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1047 data-end=1050 /><h4 data-start=1052 data-end=1085>💰 <strong data-start=1060 data-end=1085>Warranty & Financing:</strong></h4><ul data-start=1086 data-end=1207><li data-start=1086 data-end=1147><p data-start=1088 data-end=1147><strong data-start=1088 data-end=1118>Flexible Financing Options</strong> – all credit types welcome</p></li><li data-start=1148 data-end=1207><p data-start=1150 data-end=1207><strong data-start=1150 data-end=1172>Warranty Available</strong> – drive with complete confidence</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1209 data-end=1212 /><p data-start=1214 data-end=1326>📍 <strong data-start=1217 data-end=1236>Visit Us Today:</strong><br data-start=1236 data-end=1239 /><strong data-start=1239 data-end=1265>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1265 data-end=1268 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12<br data-start=1301 data-end=1304 />Mississauga, Ontario</p><p data-start=1328 data-end=1431>📞 <strong data-start=1331 data-end=1345>Call/Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1358 data-end=1361 />📩 <strong data-start=1364 data-end=1382>Message us now</strong> to schedule a test drive or request more info!</p><hr data-start=1433 data-end=1436 /><p data-start=1438 data-end=1575>🌟 <strong data-start=1441 data-end=1451>Price:</strong> $35,950 + tax & licence<br data-start=1475 data-end=1478 /><strong data-start=1478 data-end=1490>Mileage:</strong> 245,000 KM<br data-start=1501 data-end=1504 /><strong data-start=1504 data-end=1518>Condition:</strong> Excellent | <strong data-start=1531 data-end=1575>Fully Serviced | Major Service Completed</strong></p>

2018 Toyota Tundra

245,000 KM

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L

13135054

2018 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Crewmax Limited 5.7L

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1762036316
  2. 1762036316
  3. 1762036316
  4. 1762036316
  5. 1762036316
  6. 1762036316
  7. 1762036316
  8. 1762036316
  9. 1762036316
  10. 1762036316
  11. 1762036316
  12. 1762036316
  13. 1762036316
  14. 1762036316
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFHY5F17JX750951

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

🛻 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax – $35,950 + Tax & Licence!

💪 Fully Loaded | 245,000 KM | Warranty & Financing Available!
This Tundra Limited CrewMax is in exceptional condition, maintained exclusively at Toyota by professional technicians — major service just completed!
A powerful, luxury-grade truck that’s ready to work or play.

🔹 Highlights & Features:

  • 5.7L i-Force V8 Engine – legendary Toyota power & reliability

  • CrewMax Edition – spacious cabin with premium comfort

  • Heated Leather Seats & Power Sunroof

  • Custom Tesla-Style Touchscreen Display (OEM screen available)

  • Navigation | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Premium Sound System

  • Towing Package | Alloy Wheels | Running Boards

  • Fully serviced only through Toyota – all records available

💰 Warranty & Financing:

  • Flexible Financing Options – all credit types welcome

  • Warranty Available – drive with complete confidence

📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario

📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!

🌟 Price: $35,950 + tax & licence
Mileage: 245,000 KM
Condition: Excellent | Fully Serviced | Major Service Completed

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2018 Toyota Tundra