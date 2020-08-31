2018 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Rear Window Wiper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down Front wheel independent suspension Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.