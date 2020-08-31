Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

60,590 KM

$14,795

+ tax & licensing
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE / Back-Up Camera/ Heated front seats/ Lane departure warning/ Bluetooth

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE / Back-Up Camera/ Heated front seats/ Lane departure warning/ Bluetooth

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

60,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5726544
  Stock #: P3408
  VIN: VNKKTUD32JA095997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White [white]
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/black W/fabric Seat Trim [grey]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3408
  • Mileage 60,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Yaris LE, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane departure warning system, traction control, and much more!



Previous Daily rental unit. 



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down with an open loan o.a.c. 



Clean Car Fax with no accident. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

