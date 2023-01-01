$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Navigation Sunroof Carplay Fender Audio Blindspot
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
64,630KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10270530
- Stock #: 11639A2
- VIN: 3VW447AU2JM273114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,630 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is faster, safer, more comfortable and better in every way than its previous versions. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is for sale today in Mississauga.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This hatchback has 64,630 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Style Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
Engine: 2.0 TSI 220 HP
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
