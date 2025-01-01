$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $14,999 + TAX & LISENCING FEE10
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON
📞 905-808-1198
Financing & Warranty Available!
Experience comfort, performance, and European craftsmanship with this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline Automatic featuring premium leather seats. This stylish hatchback delivers excellent fuel economy, a smooth driving experience, and Volkswagen’s signature build quality — making it one of the best compact cars in its class.⚙️ Key Features
Engine: 1.8L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – powerful yet fuel-efficient
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Fuel Economy: Approx. 8.0L/100km city / 6.0L/100km highway
Interior: Premium leather seats, heated front seats, and a spacious cabin
Infotainment: Touchscreen display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
Comfort & Convenience: Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, mirrors, and locks
Safety: Backup camera, multiple airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, and traction control
Exterior: Sleek Volkswagen design with aerodynamic lines and alloy wheels
Cargo Space: Flexible hatchback with split-folding rear seats for extra storage
At Mississauga Auto Group, we specialize in quality pre-owned vehicles and offer unbeatable customer service.
✅ Easy Financing Options – All credit types welcome
✅ Extended Warranty available for added peace of mind
✅ All vehicles are Certified & Inspected
✅ Friendly, professional, and transparent service
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 905-808-1198
Drive away in this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline Automatic with Leather Seats — the perfect mix of comfort, style, and reliability.
Financing and warranty available! Trade-ins welcome!
