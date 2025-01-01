Menu
FOR SALE : 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline Auto – Leather Seats | Excellent Condition | Mississauga Auto Group

Price: $14,999 + TAX & LISENCING FEE10
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON
📞 905-808-1198
Financing & Warranty Available!

🌟 Vehicle Overview

Experience comfort, performance, and European craftsmanship with this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline Automatic featuring premium leather seats. This stylish hatchback delivers excellent fuel economy, a smooth driving experience, and Volkswagen’s signature build quality — making it one of the best compact cars in its class.</p><hr data-start=863 data-end=866 /><h4 data-start=868 data-end=892>⚙️ <strong data-start=876 data-end=892>Key Features</strong></h4><ul data-start=893 data-end=1685><li data-start=893 data-end=967><p data-start=895 data-end=967><strong data-start=895 data-end=906>Engine:</strong> 1.8L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – powerful yet fuel-efficient</p></li><li data-start=968 data-end=1022><p data-start=970 data-end=1022><strong data-start=970 data-end=987>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic</p></li><li data-start=1023 data-end=1060><p data-start=1025 data-end=1060><strong data-start=1025 data-end=1040>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1127><p data-start=1063 data-end=1127><strong data-start=1063 data-end=1080>Fuel Economy:</strong> Approx. 8.0L/100km city / 6.0L/100km highway</p></li><li data-start=1128 data-end=1213><p data-start=1130 data-end=1213><strong data-start=1130 data-end=1143>Interior:</strong> Premium <strong data-start=1152 data-end=1169>leather seats</strong>, heated front seats, and a spacious cabin</p></li><li data-start=1214 data-end=1315><p data-start=1216 data-end=1315><strong data-start=1216 data-end=1233>Infotainment:</strong> Touchscreen display with <strong data-start=1259 data-end=1272>Bluetooth</strong>, <strong data-start=1274 data-end=1291>Apple CarPlay</strong>, and <strong data-start=1297 data-end=1313>Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=1316 data-end=1414><p data-start=1318 data-end=1414><strong data-start=1318 data-end=1344>Comfort & Convenience:</strong> Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, mirrors, and locks</p></li><li data-start=1415 data-end=1515><p data-start=1417 data-end=1515><strong data-start=1417 data-end=1428>Safety:</strong> Backup camera, multiple airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, and traction control</p></li><li data-start=1516 data-end=1597><p data-start=1518 data-end=1597><strong data-start=1518 data-end=1531>Exterior:</strong> Sleek Volkswagen design with aerodynamic lines and alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1598 data-end=1685><p data-start=1600 data-end=1685><strong data-start=1600 data-end=1616>Cargo Space:</strong> Flexible hatchback with split-folding rear seats for extra storage</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1687 data-end=1690 /><h4 data-start=1692 data-end=1740>💰 <strong data-start=1700 data-end=1740>Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?</strong></h4><p data-start=1741 data-end=2077>At <strong data-start=1744 data-end=1770>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>, we specialize in <strong data-start=1789 data-end=1819>quality pre-owned vehicles</strong> and offer unbeatable customer service.<br data-start=1858 data-end=1861 />✅ Easy <strong data-start=1868 data-end=1889>Financing Options</strong> – All credit types welcome<br data-start=1916 data-end=1919 />✅ <strong data-start=1921 data-end=1942>Extended Warranty</strong> available for added peace of mind<br data-start=1976 data-end=1979 />✅ All vehicles are <strong data-start=1998 data-end=2023>Certified & Inspected</strong><br data-start=2023 data-end=2026 />✅ Friendly, professional, and transparent service</p><hr data-start=2079 data-end=2082 /><h4 data-start=2084 data-end=2116>📍 <strong data-start=2092 data-end=2116>Visit or Call Today!</strong></h4><p data-start=2117 data-end=2225><strong data-start=2117 data-end=2143>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=2143 data-end=2146 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga, Ontario<br data-start=2201 data-end=2204 />📞 <strong data-start=2207 data-end=2223>905-808-1198</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=2227 data-end=2422>Drive away in this <strong data-start=2246 data-end=2309>2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline Automatic with Leather Seats</strong> — the perfect mix of comfort, style, and reliability.<br data-start=2363 data-end=2366 /><strong data-start=2366 data-end=2422>Financing and warranty available! Trade-ins welcome!</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWG17AU8JM283751

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volkswagen Golf