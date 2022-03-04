$32,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn Driver Assistance Package
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8631962
- Stock #: P5834
- VIN: 3VW547AU9JM254399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,086 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner, Clean Carfax, LED headlights and leather seating with a 12-way power driver's seat with lumbar. 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rear-view mirrors, navigation, eight-speaker Fender sound system, proximity key with push-button start, panoramic sunroof, LED daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers and much more.... ________________________________________________________________________________ This vehicle come with our Dilawri Certified Program. This includes a 105-Point Quality and Safety Inspection, 3-day/300-km Exchange Guarantee & a Detailed Reconditioning Report. This provides our customers with Peace of Mind and a Pleasant Buying Experience. ________________________________________________________________________________ Shop 100% online, from the comfort of your own home. Our team members are here to help you via phone, email, text or FaceTime. You can start the buying process online with many of our tools like choosing your vehicle, configuring a payment, getting pre-approval for financing, appraising your trade and even completing the entire process online. We will then schedule a time and place to bring your vehicle to you for delivery. ________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga,Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, , and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ________________________________________________________________________________ Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!
Vehicle Features
