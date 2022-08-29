Menu
2018 Volkswagen Passat

67,200 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

GT

GT

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

67,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9287524
  • Stock #: 038386
  • VIN: 1VWJM7A36JC038386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titanium Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 VOLSWAGEN PASSAT GT

This 2018 Passat GT comes with 3.6-liter VR6 engine which produces up to 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This surge of brute strength is commanded by a standard six-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

