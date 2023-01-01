Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

106,832 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline BACKUP CAM | FENDER AUDIO | MEMORY SEAT | PANOROOF | 7 PASSENGER

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline BACKUP CAM | FENDER AUDIO | MEMORY SEAT | PANOROOF | 7 PASSENGER

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

106,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634832
  • Stock #: APR11029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Ultimate Pinnacle of Automotive Innovation - 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion, Redefining the Art of Motion.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, Fender sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, drive memory seat, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, push-button start, auto start-stop, parking assist, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, 3rd-row seating, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motionwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

