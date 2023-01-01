2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 8 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10634832

10634832 Stock #: APR11029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,832 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.