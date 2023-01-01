$26,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline BACKUP CAM | FENDER AUDIO | MEMORY SEAT | PANOROOF | 7 PASSENGER
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 10634832
- Stock #: APR11029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Ultimate Pinnacle of Automotive Innovation - 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion, Redefining the Art of Motion.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, Fender sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, drive memory seat, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, push-button start, auto start-stop, parking assist, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, 3rd-row seating, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motionwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
