$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion
Pearl White Leather / Memory Seats / Pano Roof
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion
Pearl White Leather / Memory Seats / Pano Roof
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,723KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV4B7AX7JM036853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7383
- Mileage 97,723 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Highline 4Motion (AWD) | Premium Leather Interior | Pano Roof | Navigation | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry | Push Start | Blind Spot | Power Memory Seat | Premium Speakers (FENDER) and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 VW Atlas R Line Comfortline Audi Q3 Q5 Q6 Q7 Q8 Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Nissan Murano Pathfinder Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia Highlander Subaru Forester Crosstrek Hyundai Tucson Ford Ecosport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. Price plus applicable taxes *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / Power Windows / Remote Entry / Steering Controls 156,805 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD / FSD Comp / Leather / Pano Roof 86,957 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Push Start / Lane Departure / Forward Safety 65,500 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion