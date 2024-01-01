Menu
Highline 4Motion (AWD) | Premium Leather Interior | Pano Roof | Navigation | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry | Push Start | Blind Spot | Power Memory Seat | Premium Speakers (FENDER) and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 VW Atlas R Line Comfortline Audi Q3 Q5 Q6 Q7 Q8 Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Nissan Murano Pathfinder Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia Highlander Subaru Forester Crosstrek Hyundai Tucson Ford Ecosport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. Price plus applicable taxes *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion

97,723 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion

Pearl White Leather / Memory Seats / Pano Roof

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion

Pearl White Leather / Memory Seats / Pano Roof

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,723KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7JM036853

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7383
  • Mileage 97,723 KM

Highline 4Motion (AWD) | Premium Leather Interior | Pano Roof | Navigation | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry | Push Start | Blind Spot | Power Memory Seat | Premium Speakers (FENDER) and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 VW Atlas R Line Comfortline Audi Q3 Q5 Q6 Q7 Q8 Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Nissan Murano Pathfinder Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia Highlander Subaru Forester Crosstrek Hyundai Tucson Ford Ecosport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. Price plus applicable taxes *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion