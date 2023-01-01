Menu
2018 Volvo S90

42,598 KM

Details

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Volvo S90

2018 Volvo S90

Inscription

2018 Volvo S90

Inscription

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9718309
  • Stock #: 004833
  • VIN: lvy992ml1jp004833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 004833
  • Mileage 42,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLVO S90 T6

This sedan comes with 2.0L V4 Turbocharged + Supercharged Engine which produces 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 8-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

